Lincoln man severely injured in rollover crash; puppy goes missing

A 56-year-old man was severely injured in an early morning rollover crash in rural Lancaster County, and family members continue to look for a 6-month-old dog that was riding with him.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Mark Bixler of Lincoln lost control of his car near 148th Street and Pine Lake Road between 3:30-4 a.m. Monday and was ejected after the vehicle rolled over.

His girlfriend, Erin Heskett, said Bixler is in critical condition. Wagner said his condition had stabilized by Monday afternoon.

"We're hoping that (Tuesday) things will be better," she said.

Meanwhile, Heskett spent the day searching the area for Delylah, the couple's teacup pitbull who was in the vehicle along with a 10-year-old labrador retriever, which was found at the scene unharmed.

"We've been out since 6 a.m.," Heskett said. "I've been driving from house to house handing out posters."

Wagner said deputies are still investigating the accident, but alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. The driver is a Journal Star newspaper carrier.

