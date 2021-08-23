Lincoln man sets fire to apartment as deputies serve arrest warrant, authorities say

A young woman, who is now 19 and not related to the 10-year-old, told investigators that Hopper raped her at his house in late 2017, when she was 15, according to the warrant. Russell wrote that the girl knew Hopper and had gone to his house after getting drunk, fearful that her mother would be upset if she went home.

The woman told police that Hopper had sex with her at least one more time after that, in a park somewhere near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to Russell.

Nine years before the 2017 incident, in 2008, the same girl had told employees at the child care she attended that Hopper had sexually assaulted her, according to the warrant.

The girl was 6 years old at the time. Lincoln police interviewed Hopper in 2008, according to the warrant, but he wasn't arrested.

His next contact with law enforcement on the matter appears to have come Monday, when investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Fugitive Task Force knocked on the door of the apartment he was staying at.

Houchin said members of the task force arrived at the apartment at 9:14 a.m. There, the tenant — who was not Hopper — gave investigators permission to enter the unit.