You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man set for trial for shooting death near 27th and Holdrege police station last May
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man set for trial for shooting death near 27th and Holdrege police station last May

{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting at 27th and Holdrege, 5.16

Lincoln police officers stand on the southeast corner of the intersection of 27th and Holdrege streets, where a man was found dead of a gunshot wound on May 16.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo

A March trial has been set for a 22-year-old Lincoln man accused of killing a man in broad daylight across the street from a police station at 27th and Holdrege streets last spring.

Michael D. Dewey, 22, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of 47-year-old Desmond L. Fowler on May 16, after a disagreement that started two blocks away.

Michael Dewey

Dewey

Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen has set the trial to start March 2. It is expected to last seven days. 

In court documents, police said Dewey and another man had gone to 27th and Potter streets to buy drugs, but the man with the drugs wasn't there.

Police say Fowler, who lived in the area, began yelling at the man with Dewey, then followed on foot as they drove away. At a red light at 27th and Holdrege, police said Dewey allegedly fired several shots at Fowler, hitting him in the head.

Police arrested Dewey that night. He remains in jail, with his bond set at $2 million.

Today's jail mugshots

+25 Mugshots from the county jail: 01-15-2020

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News