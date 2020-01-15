Lincoln man set for trial for shooting death near 27th and Holdrege police station last May

A March trial has been set for a 22-year-old Lincoln man accused of killing a man in broad daylight across the street from a police station at 27th and Holdrege streets last spring.
Michael D. Dewey, 22, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of 47-year-old Desmond L. Fowler on May 16, after a disagreement that started two blocks away.
Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen has set the trial to start March 2. It is expected to last seven days.
In court documents, police said Dewey and another man had gone to 27th and Potter streets to buy drugs, but the man with the drugs wasn't there.
Police say Fowler, who lived in the area, began yelling at the man with Dewey, then followed on foot as they drove away. At a red light at 27th and Holdrege, police said Dewey allegedly fired several shots at Fowler, hitting him in the head.
Police arrested Dewey that night. He remains in jail, with his bond set at $2 million.
