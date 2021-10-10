 Skip to main content
Lincoln man sentenced years after sexually abusing girl at mother's child care
Lincoln man sentenced years after sexually abusing girl at mother's child care

More than a year after he was first arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Lincoln man was sentenced on Thursday to 16 to 24 years in prison after pleading no contest to a lesser charge. 

Victor Meza Vidales, 30, will also be required to register with law enforcement as a sex offender, according to his sentence issued in Lancaster County District Court last week.

Meza Vidales, who had been accused of sexually abusing a girl for multiple years while she was between 8 and 11 years old, pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault. He was first arrested for the crime in June 2020 — more than five years after the spate of abuse occurred, according to court filings. 

In November 2019, a 15-year-old girl told police that Meza Vidales had sexually abused her for more than two years while she attended a child care operating at his mother's home near 31st and T streets, according to the affidavit for Meza Vidales' arrest. 

The girl told police she was sexually abused in the home dozens of times over the course of several years while she attended the child care, according to the affidavit, pointing to Meza Vidales as her abuser. 

Investigators interviewed the man in May 2020. Meza Vidales was arrested less than three weeks later. 

As a part of Meza Vidales' sentence issued on Thursday, the 30-year-old is subject to lifetime supervision by the Office of Parole Administration, according to court filings.

He received credit for 488 days served toward his sentence. 

