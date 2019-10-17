A Lincoln man was sentenced to prison for conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of the drug on Thursday.
District Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced Angelo Benjamin Ybarra, 39, to 10 years in prison in the case.
Lincoln Police received information that indicated Ybarra distributed at least three pounds of meth in the city between July of 2017 and March of 2019.
On March 11, police served a search warrant at Ybarra's residence, where they found 26 ounces of meth, a handgun and more than $15,000.
Ybarra will serve five years on supervised release following his prison term.