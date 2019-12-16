Lincoln man sentenced to 18 years for meth, heroin conspiracy

A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the Lincoln area.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jeremiah Burkhart on Friday to the prison time, followed by five years on supervised release.
Burkhart pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and a mixture or substance containing heroin.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said law enforcement obtained information that indicated Burkhart was responsible for the distribution of at least 3 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 grams of heroin in the Lincoln area in 2019.
Between Jan. 30 and March 25, an undercover officer made 12 purchases of meth or heroin from Burkhart's co-defendant, Anna Chernyy, who said that her source got the drugs in Colorado.
On April 2, law enforcement stopped Burkhart in Grand Island on his way back to Lincoln from a trip to Colorado and found methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun in his car.
In all, including at least a dozen undercover drug buys and the drugs found April 2 in searches at Burkhart’s and Chernyy’s residences in Lincoln, the investigation led to the recovery of 3½ pounds of meth, 15.6 grams of heroin, 1 ounce of cocaine and a gun.
In October, Chernyy pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. She's scheduled for sentencing in January.
The case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, which includes members of the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol.
