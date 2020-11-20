 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man sentenced to three years in prison in 2019 beating death
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln man sentenced to three years in prison in 2019 beating death

{{featured_button_text}}

A 49-year-old Lincoln man who beat a man, sending him to the hospital where he died five days later, was sentenced to three years in prison Friday.

Last month, Mark Hietbrink pleaded no contest to attempted manslaughter in the October 2019 death of Jonathan Olson in a deal with prosecutors that reduced charges from manslaughter and first-degree assault.

According to the death certificate, Olson died Oct. 16 as the result of blunt-force head injuries and associated complications following the Oct. 11 assault.

Mark Hietbrink

Mark Hietbrink

According to police reports and the pre-sentence report, Olson and Hietbrink had the same girlfriend, and when Olson went to Hietbrink’s home to retrieve her property, Hietbrink assaulted him.

Doctors determined that Olson had sustained internal head injuries requiring multiple surgeries. Olson had a history of heart disease and had a past heart transplant.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Omaha police fatally shoot man during traffic stop

Lancaster County District Court Judge Patricia Lamberty cited Hietbrink’s extensive criminal history -- including theft, DUI and terroristic threat charges -- the attempt to kill Olson without malice and the seriousness of the crime in sentencing Hietbrink to three years in prison and nine months of post-release supervision.

He was given credit for 279 days served and can be released in 18 months, Lamberty said.

Lincoln man pleads no contest to attempted manslaughter for beating death in 2019
Garage fire in south Lincoln ruled an arson, police say

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News