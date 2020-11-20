Lincoln man sentenced to three years in prison in 2019 beating death

A 49-year-old Lincoln man who beat a man, sending him to the hospital where he died five days later, was sentenced to three years in prison Friday.

Last month, Mark Hietbrink pleaded no contest to attempted manslaughter in the October 2019 death of Jonathan Olson in a deal with prosecutors that reduced charges from manslaughter and first-degree assault.

According to the death certificate, Olson died Oct. 16 as the result of blunt-force head injuries and associated complications following the Oct. 11 assault.

According to police reports and the pre-sentence report, Olson and Hietbrink had the same girlfriend, and when Olson went to Hietbrink’s home to retrieve her property, Hietbrink assaulted him.

Doctors determined that Olson had sustained internal head injuries requiring multiple surgeries. Olson had a history of heart disease and had a past heart transplant.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Patricia Lamberty cited Hietbrink’s extensive criminal history -- including theft, DUI and terroristic threat charges -- the attempt to kill Olson without malice and the seriousness of the crime in sentencing Hietbrink to three years in prison and nine months of post-release supervision.