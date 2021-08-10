Lincoln man sentenced to probation for hitting protesters with pickup last year

A Lincoln man who struck two women with his pickup during last summer's protests was sentenced to 18 months' probation for third-degree assault on Tuesday.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Ryan Post also revoked Trever Kurtz's driver's license for one year and ordered him to pay a $150 fine on a willful reckless driving charge.

Kurtz pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanors in April. Prosecutors agreed to reduce a felony second-degree assault charge in exchange for the plea.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on May 30, 2020, during protests in Lincoln following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, Kurtz was driving his Chevy pickup on O Street when he struck a pedestrian blocking traffic.

According to police, after Kurtz knocked the woman to the ground, several protesters began to circle his vehicle. He then backed up and tried to drive around the downed pedestrian, but struck a second woman.

Kurtz drove off but stopped a few blocks away to report the incident to police. As he did, protesters surrounded the police cruiser and began breaking out headlights and tail lights.

One officer was hurt in the scuffle and sent to the hospital with a head injury.