Lincoln man sentenced to probation after stealing federal funds

A Lincoln man who owned an Omaha child care facility was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation for stealing thousands of dollars through a government program.

Seth Mock, 33, had previously entered a plea agreement for theft of government property. His sentence includes intermittent confinement, and he will need to pay $339,588.84 in restitution, including $181,489 that the business owes.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, he had signed documentation so Mock's Loving Life Learning Center could receive money through a federal program that reimbursed the business's child care expenses for eligible children.

Between August 2014 and December 2015, the child care center submitted false claims exceeding $96,000 for reporting to the state an excess number of children and hours the children were at the facility.

“Today, Mr. Mock has been held accountable for his actions that involved deceit and trickery when he used fraudulently obtained government funds meant for his daycare for his personal use,” said David Talcott, acting special agent in charge of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division in the St. Louis Field Office.