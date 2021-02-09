 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man sentenced to probation after stealing federal funds
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man sentenced to probation after stealing federal funds

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man who owned an Omaha child care facility was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation for stealing thousands of dollars through a government program.

Seth Mock, 33, had previously entered a plea agreement for theft of government property. His sentence includes intermittent confinement, and he will need to pay $339,588.84 in restitution, including $181,489 that the business owes.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, he had signed documentation so Mock's Loving Life Learning Center could receive money through a federal program that reimbursed the business's child care expenses for eligible children.

Owners of Lincoln, Omaha child care centers accused of theft, money laundering

Between August 2014 and December 2015, the child care center submitted false claims exceeding $96,000 for reporting to the state an excess number of children and hours the children were at the facility. 

“Today, Mr. Mock has been held accountable for his actions that involved deceit and trickery when he used fraudulently obtained government funds meant for his daycare for his personal use,” said David Talcott, acting special agent in charge of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division in the St. Louis Field Office.

Former Dodge County deputy pleads guilty to fraud that led to nearly an $11M loss

In a written statement to the Lincoln Journal Star, Mock said that the actions did not align with his character. 

"I took responsibility today not for a crime I committed but simply for not keeping a closer look" at his staff, he wrote.

Courts logo 2020

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News