A 42-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in connection to a search on his home last year that turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine.

Andrew Lawrence pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Senior United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him this week.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said on March 18, 2022, officers from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at Lawrence’s home and caught him in a bathroom "actively trying to dispose of methamphetamine down a shower drain" and flushing additional amounts down a toilet.

Investigators recovered 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine in the home and $17,622 cash.

As part of his guilty plea, Lawrence forfeited the currency, admitting it was proceeds from illegal drug sales or used to facilitate drug trafficking.