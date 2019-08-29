A Lincoln man was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine along with marijuana and cocaine.
The Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at Herbert B. Kinchen's house on June 13, 2018.
Officers found approximately 2½ pounds of meth and 2½ pounds of marijuana and cocaine. A loaded revolver and $3,000 in cash were also found at the residence.
Kinchen, 40, will serve five years on parole following his 21-year and 10-month prison term.
Kinchen's co-defendant, Vanessa D. Pinkney, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in April.