A Lincoln man was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine along with marijuana and cocaine.

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at Herbert B. Kinchen's house on June 13, 2018.

Officers found approximately 2½ pounds of meth and 2½ pounds of marijuana and cocaine. A loaded revolver and $3,000 in cash were also found at the residence.

Kinchen, 40, will serve five years on parole following his 21-year and 10-month prison term.

Kinchen's co-defendant, Vanessa D. Pinkney, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in April.

