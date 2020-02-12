Lincoln man sentenced to prison again for role in 2017 drive-by shooting

A judge Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old Lincoln man to 6½ years in prison for his part in a drive-by shooting three years ago.

Shantrell Hickey already has served nearly three years and is nearing parole.

Hickey's first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury deadlocked.

At his second trial, four months later, a new jury found him guilty of discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building and using a firearm to commit a felony for firing at least seven shots at a Jeep pulling away from the Super C at 21st and G streets just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2017.

But in August, the Nebraska Court of Appeals reversed his conviction, saying it was an error for the trial judge to allow statements from a police interrogation into testimony after the witness refused to testify at trial.

Surveillance video at the gas station had shown a gun hanging out the Jeep window as the vehicle started to pull away, two men ducking behind a Mercury Grand Marquis, then one coming up firing.

Prosecutors alleged it was Hickey. Hickey denied it, testifying that he was at home with his kids at the time.