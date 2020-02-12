You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man sentenced to prison again for role in 2017 drive-by shooting
Lincoln man sentenced to prison again for role in 2017 drive-by shooting

A judge Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old Lincoln man to 6½ years in prison for his part in a drive-by shooting three years ago.

Shantrell Hickey already has served nearly three years and is nearing parole.

Hickey's first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury deadlocked.

Jury deadlocks at trial over drive-by shooting outside Super C

At his second trial, four months later, a new jury found him guilty of discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building and using a firearm to commit a felony for firing at least seven shots at a Jeep pulling away from the Super C at 21st and G streets just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2017.

But in August, the Nebraska Court of Appeals reversed his conviction, saying it was an error for the trial judge to allow statements from a police interrogation into testimony after the witness refused to testify at trial.

Appeals court reverses Lincoln man's conviction for drive-by shooting in 2017

Surveillance video at the gas station had shown a gun hanging out the Jeep window as the vehicle started to pull away, two men ducking behind a Mercury Grand Marquis, then one coming up firing.

Prosecutors alleged it was Hickey. Hickey denied it, testifying that he was at home with his kids at the time.

His younger brother, Daqwan Hickey, who already had gotten five to 14 years for his role in the crime, implicated himself as the shooter.

On the other side, two police officers testified that in their opinion it was Shantrell Hickey, whom they recognized from prior contacts.

After the jury found him guilty and the judge sentenced him to 20 to 50 years in prison, Hickey appealed, which led to the reversal. He later pleaded no contest as part of a plea deal where the state reduced the charges to four counts of attempted second-degree assault.

Lincoln man gets prison time for drive-by shooting outside Super C

On Wednesday, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte sentenced him to the prison time, plus four years of probation.

Shantrell A. Hickey

Hickey

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

