Lincoln man sentenced to prison again for role in 2017 drive-by shooting

A judge Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old Lincoln man to 6½ years in prison for his part in a drive-by shooting three years ago.
Shantrell Hickey already has served nearly three years and is nearing parole.
Hickey's first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury deadlocked.
At his second trial, four months later, a new jury found him guilty of discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building and using a firearm to commit a felony for firing at least seven shots at a Jeep pulling away from the Super C at 21st and G streets just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2017.
But in August, the Nebraska Court of Appeals reversed his conviction, saying it was an error for the trial judge to allow statements from a police interrogation into testimony after the witness refused to testify at trial.
Surveillance video at the gas station had shown a gun hanging out the Jeep window as the vehicle started to pull away, two men ducking behind a Mercury Grand Marquis, then one coming up firing.
Prosecutors alleged it was Hickey. Hickey denied it, testifying that he was at home with his kids at the time.
His younger brother, Daqwan Hickey, who already had gotten five to 14 years for his role in the crime, implicated himself as the shooter.
On the other side, two police officers testified that in their opinion it was Shantrell Hickey, whom they recognized from prior contacts.
After the jury found him guilty and the judge sentenced him to 20 to 50 years in prison, Hickey appealed, which led to the reversal. He later pleaded no contest as part of a plea deal where the state reduced the charges to four counts of attempted second-degree assault.
On Wednesday, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte sentenced him to the prison time, plus four years of probation.
