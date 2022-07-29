Lincoln man sentenced to more than 17 years for meth charges

A Lincoln man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison Thursday for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams of pure methamphetamine.
Andrew Spiehs, 42, was arrested in 2019 after information provided to law enforcement indicated he was involved in the distribution of 150 grams of pure meth and 1.5 kilograms of meth mixture in Lincoln over the course of more than two years.
Spiehs was released from federal custody on conditions in June 2019. He absconded and was a fugitive until he was found in Wyoming and arrested again in 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
That, combined with possession of a firearm during the time he was involved in the drug conspiracy, led his sentence to be enhanced.
