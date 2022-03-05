Lincoln man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for possession of meth

A Lincoln man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday for possession of methamphetamine in 2020.

Larry W. Carter, 48, was arrested Sept. 30, 2020, after police found just more than 110 grams of meth, other suspected controlled substances, a glass pipe with burnt white residue and a digital scale in his vehicle. A handgun was also found on him.

Carter was sentenced to 190 months — 130 months for the drug conviction and 60 for the gun charge — for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.

Following his term, Carter will serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.