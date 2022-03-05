 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for possession of meth

  • 0

A Lincoln man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday for possession of methamphetamine in 2020.

Larry W. Carter, 48, was arrested Sept. 30, 2020, after police found just more than 110 grams of meth, other suspected controlled substances, a glass pipe with burnt white residue and a digital scale in his vehicle. A handgun was also found on him.

Carter was sentenced to 190 months — 130 months for the drug conviction and 60 for the gun charge — for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.

Following his term, Carter will serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Lincoln man sentenced for 6-hour crime spree stealing cars and crashing them
Omaha police officer faces more child pornography charges
Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior
Courts logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rockslide leaves road blocked by large boulders in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News