Lincoln man sentenced to federal prison for receiving child pornography
A Lincoln man linked to child porn was sentenced to federal prison, his conviction the result of a cyber tip from the instant messaging app Kik. 

In November 2018, Kik reported that James Chase, 53, had uploaded suspected child pornography onto the site. Homeland Security Investigations agents reviewed the tip and interviewed Chase in November 2019, federal officials said in a news release.

Chase told agents that he had been in group chats that shared child pornography, and after consenting to a search, agents found 20 images of suspected child pornography on his phone and tablet. They found six more images and three videos involving child pornography through a search warrant. 

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf sentenced Chase to six years in prison and eight years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

