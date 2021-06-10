Lincoln man sentenced to at least 40 years for involvement in 2019 crime that left two dead

Jorgensen asserted that the attempted burglary wasn't planned at all but said that Thomas had taken responsibility for his role in the crime. He pointed to Thomas' educational aspirations and familial ties in an attempt to lessen the defendant's sentence.

Thomas told the court he regretted his role in the attempted burglary.

"I'm very sorry for what happened," Thomas said. "I'm not responsible for what happened, but at the same time, I'm very remorseful for what happened. ... If I could take it back, we wouldn't be sitting here today."

Strong was unmoved.

"Well, there were three attempts to break into Ms. Craig's home in that July of 2019 period," Strong said, addressing Thomas. "And by all accounts, you were involved in all three. I get that not from the press, but from the depositions of Mr. LeBlanc, Mr. Foster, all the witness statements and all the evidence gathered by the Lincoln Police Department.

"You've had a lot of inconsistent stories about what happened that night of July 24. But really, the only constant was that you were the mastermind behind that failed robbery."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.