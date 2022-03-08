Lincoln man sentenced to almost 2 years in prison for 2020 hit-and-run that killed bystander

A 31-year-old Lincoln man who in January pleaded no contest to two criminal charges for his role in a fatal hit-and-run in September 2020 was brief in his remarks at his sentencing Tuesday afternoon.

With his hands shackled to a restraint around his waist, Hani Hadgi turned to the family of Victor Melendez II and held back tears in a Lancaster County District courtroom.

"I'm sorry for this," Hadgi said, addressing the relatives of the 41-year-old who died Sept. 22, 2020, after Hadgi struck him with his SUV near 12th and Belmont streets before fleeing the scene, according to prosecutors.

"I wish it never happened," he said. "I'm terribly sorry, from the bottom of my heart."

Judge Robert Otte then sentenced Hadgi to 14 months in prison for leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury or death and eight months for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Hadgi in January pleaded no contest to both charges.

Otte ruled that the prison sentences would run concurrently. Hadgi will be eligible for parole after seven months.

"I appreciate your remorse, and I think that that is real," the judge said before announcing his ruling. "This is just terrible. It's terrible, and it just causes the destruction of two families. And it really probably could have been avoided."

The sentencing comes 17 months after police encountered a chaotic scene near 12th and Belmont streets that September night.

Melendez was on the ground near the intersection and Hadgi's GMC Terrain was at the end of the block disabled after hitting a street sign. About a dozen people were in the street.

Police said Hadgi had been involved in a disturbance with others in the area and was driving recklessly when he struck Melendez.

Greg Greder, Hadgi's attorney, said Tuesday that Hadgi had reported being the target of disturbances in the area in the lead-up to that night, and that he was trying to flee the area when he hit Melendez.

Greder said the chaos leading up to the hit-and-run didn't amount to an excuse for Hadgi, but the events did lead to what he called a "tragic accident."

"Mr. Melendez didn't deserve to be the unintended victim of this neighborhood squabble," he said. "It just wasn't supposed to happen this way."

Deputy County Attorney Ashley Bohnet said she agreed with one statement Greder made: that Melendez didn't deserve to die as a result of Hadgi's actions.

Bohnet noted that Melendez had lived in Lincoln for nearly two decades and was remembered as a family man.

"He was an innocent victim in this situation," she said.

Hadgi, who is at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln for an unrelated drug conviction out of Douglas County, will begin his sentence when his current prison term ends.

