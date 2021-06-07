Lincoln man sentenced to 51 months in prison for dealing meth

A 46-year-old Lincoln man on Friday was sentenced in federal court to 51 months in prison followed by a three-year term of supervised release stemming from a 2019 drug charge.

Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Ignacio Williams Jr. for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

The sentencing comes nearly two years after Lincoln Police Department officers encountered Williams in a van with another individual in August 2019.

The van's other occupant had more than 90 grams of lab-confirmed methamphetamine in a purse, along with a digital scale and baggies, according to the release.

The release said officers learned Williams had agreed to sell the meth found in the purse.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.