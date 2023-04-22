A federal judge Friday credited a Lincoln man — who sold cocaine laced with fentanyl that led to an overdose — for gathering up the tainted drugs when he knew they'd made someone sick.

Franklin Rorebeck, 39, pleaded no contest to distribution of cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious injury.

"You did certain things ... afterwards to gather some of the dope," Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said.

In the plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney's Office said on July 25, 2021, Rorebeck intentionally distributed a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl to someone who used some of it and distributed some to others and was seriously injured after using it.

Gerrard tied it to the tainted drugs stolen from the Nebraska State Patrol's evidence facility by a longtime evidence technician and her boyfriend. Both of whom now are set for sentencing before Gerrard.

On Friday, defense attorney Jon Braaten said Rorebeck knew he was looking at a lengthy sentence. He was involved in something that was illegal and caused issues for a lot of people, but he's gotten into treatment and is a different person today from when it all started, Braaten said.

"I think he's tried to do what needed to be done after this started. And I think he should be commended for trying to do the right thing," he said.

Rorebeck told the judge he'd never received drug treatment before and he's feeling positive about it.

"I just see a much brighter future for myself now than I did then," he said.

Gerrard said there's going to be a substantial penalty, but it's not over for Rorebeck.

"We're all lucky that nobody died in these incidents," he said of Rorebeck's part in the conspiracy. "I know you feel the same."

Gerrard said afterward Rorebeck took steps to gather up some of the dope and get it off the street when others in the conspiracy did not. And he sentenced Rorebeck to 22½ years in federal prison.

He allowed Rorebeck to continue in drug treatment and turn himself in to start serving his sentence in July.

Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, can be purchased and deployed by anyone and is available for free at eight area pharmacies, a list of which is published at stopodne.com.