Lincoln man sentenced to 21 years, 10 months in federal prison on meth case

A 43-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison.
Russell Westerfield pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him Thursday to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison, plus 10 years of supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal system.
The term is concurrent with a state prison sentence he's currently serving at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on a Douglas County drug charge.
In a news release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said information provided to law enforcement indicated that between August 2017 and September 2018, Westerfield was responsible for distributing methamphetamine in Lincoln, Omaha and Southeast Nebraska.
On Feb. 6, 2018, drug investigators served a search warrant at a Lincoln hotel room where Westerfield and his girlfriend were staying and found half an ounce of methamphetamine.
Top Journal Star photos for November
Hold Fast Kat (left), ridden by Tara Hynes, battles for position against Final Affair, ridden by Jake Olesiak, on final day of live horse racing at the Lincoln Race Course on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
With flags supporting President Donald Trump and a loud speaker on his backpack, Wyatt McGinty, 15, circles his bicycle in front of a group of Joe Biden supporters rallying on North Sixth Street, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. About a dozen Biden supporters gathered to support the Democratic presidential candidate, with slightly more supporters of President Donald Trump circled the street with Trump flags by their cars and trucks. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Voters wait in line at Humann Elementary School to check in and fill out their ballots in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Molly Dickinson, who traveled to the polling place at "J" Township Town Hall on her horse Earl, leaves after voting, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry speaks during Lancaster County Republican election watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Embassy Suites. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Mitch Sweeney sprays the seats during cleaning in between state volleyball tournament games on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Shy, a 2-year-old rescue dog, looks on as Deb DeFruiter of Lincoln (center left) and Carol Wheeler of Auburn (center right) gather at an animal welfare protest outside Nebraska State Office Building, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Organizers rallied to support Rick Herchenbach, a state employee who claimed the Nebraska Department of Agriculture has failed to regulate cat and dog breeders and rescue facilities. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Park goers are seen on the new hiker-biker bridge between the Rock Island and Jamaica North trails, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Lincoln Southeast's Taveon Thompson tackles Elkhorn South's Dilan Krause in the first half during Class A state football quarterfinals, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Seacrest Field. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
After losing his shoe, Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz dives into the endzone to score a touchdown against Lincoln East during the Class A quaterfinals match on Friday, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Omaha Westside High School. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
CWC's Morgan Ramsey wipes her eyes as she waits to receive runner up medals with her team during the Class D-2 state championship match on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Wahoo's Elle Glock (right) leads her teammates as they celebrate their five-set win over St. Paul's during the final of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for November
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (27) dives for a kill by Norris' Ella Waters in the third set during the final of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for November
Wahoo's Elle Glock (left) holds aloft the championship trophy with teammate Taylor Luben after they defeated St. Paul in five sets during the final of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for November
Nebraska inside linebacker Luke Reimer celebrates beating Penn State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
The WWII section in Veterans Memorial Memorial Garden on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Lincoln East High School Principal Sue Cassata (center) talks with students Samantha Knuth (left) and McKenna Grass, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Cassata was named Nebraska principal of the year. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Vehicles cross the railroad tracks on South 84th Street south of Nebraska 2 on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Governor Pete Ricketts appears via television screen to deliver his coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The governor and his wife are currently in quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Cyclists make use of the bike trails that which run through Van Dorn Park on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for November
Jadon Kroeten prepares a pizza for takeout at Yia Yia's on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for November
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out onto a nearly empty stadium before taking on Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for November
Husker fan cutouts fill the North Stadium stands before the team takes on Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for November
Kathryn Goertzen and Kurt Goertzen watch the television screen on the northwest side of Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.