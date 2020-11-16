 Skip to main content
Lincoln man sentenced to 21 years, 10 months in federal prison on meth case
Lincoln man sentenced to 21 years, 10 months in federal prison on meth case

A 43-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison.

Russell Westerfield pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.

Russell Westerfield

Russell Westerfield

Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him Thursday to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison, plus 10 years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The term is concurrent with a state prison sentence he's currently serving at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on a Douglas County drug charge.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said information provided to law enforcement indicated that between August 2017 and September 2018, Westerfield was responsible for distributing methamphetamine in Lincoln, Omaha and Southeast Nebraska.

On Feb. 6, 2018, drug investigators served a search warrant at a Lincoln hotel room where Westerfield and his girlfriend were staying and found half an ounce of methamphetamine.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

