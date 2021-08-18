 Skip to main content
Lincoln man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for selling meth
Lincoln man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for selling meth

A Lincoln man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 18 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute large amounts of meth. 

Robert Earl Partee II, 28, was sentenced to 225 months in prison followed by a 5-year term of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture of substance containing meth, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office.

There is no parole in the federal system. 

Investigation by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force uncovered that from mid-2018 to November 2019, Partee had purchased and resold at least 70 pounds of meth.

Officers seized meth from Partee twice. On April 30, 2019, officers found more than 300 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Nov. 13, 2019, officers found meth on Partee during a traffic stop.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

