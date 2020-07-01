Lincoln man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy

A 37-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 15 years and two months in federal prison for conspiring to sell meth in the Lincoln area.
Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Joseph William Burns on Tuesday.
Burns pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of methamphetamine.
Following the prison term, Burns will serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
United States Attorney Joe Kelly said information provided to law enforcement indicated that Burns was responsible for the distribution of at least 1.5 kilograms (roughly 3 pounds) of methamphetamine in the Lincoln area between August 2017 and April 2019.
The case was investigated by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.
