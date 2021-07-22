 Skip to main content
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years for possessing child pornography
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years for possessing child pornography

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to federal prison on child porn charges from last year.

John T. Bogart, 60, was given 12½ years behind bars by U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard for possession of child pornography, according to a news release. Additionally, Bogart will have to serve 15 years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $1,000 to a fund established for victims of child exploitation crimes.

The investigation began with a series of tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which indicated that an individual at Bogart's residence was engaged in child pornography crimes in July 2020.

The Nebraska State Patrol executed a search warrant at the home and during that time, Bogart consented to having his phone searched as well. There, an investigator found stored child pornography photos and related internet searches.

A review of all of Bogart's devices revealed at least 14 videos and 80 images of child pornography, the release stated.

Bogart was previously convicted of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a minor in 1995 and seven counts of possessing visual depictions of sexually explicit acts in 2007, both in Jefferson County. He was sentenced to prison for the latter conviction and was released in October 2019.

