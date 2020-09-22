Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years on child pornography charges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man received a 10-year prison sentence on child pornography charges.

Joshua Clutter, 24, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

Homeland Security Investigations agents served a warrant at Clutter's home Dec. 11, 2018, and found 465 videos and more than 90 images in his possession. Some time after the warrant was served, Clutter went online to seek out babysitting jobs for young children.

Clutter admitted in an interview with officials that he downloaded child pornography of children ages 4 and older.

He will also have to register as a sex offender and pay $4,400 to three victims whose images were found on his electronic devices, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

