Lincoln man sentenced on child pornography charges
0 comments

Lincoln man sentenced on child pornography charges

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey T. Ehlers, 60, will also be required to serve 12 years on federal supervised release and register as a sex offender.

Nebraska State Patrol officers found child pornography on Ehlers’ computers while investigating a complaint of an inappropriate relationship with a female minor in foster care in Bellevue.

Officers discovered more than 600 videos and images of young children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, along with files documenting an exchange of images with others on Yahoo Messenger.

Courts logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News