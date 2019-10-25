A Lincoln man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison in a drug-dealing case.
Hersel R. Bradley, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.
Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf sentenced him Thursday to 19 years and seven months, plus five years of supervised release.
In a news release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said information provided to law enforcement indicated Bradley was responsible for the distribution of at least 33 pounds of a methamphetamine mixture, ¾ ounce of actual methamphetamine and roughly 18 ounces of cocaine between August 2016 and August 2018.
Bradley was indicted in February, two weeks after his arrest on suspicion of pandering at a Lincoln apartment complex. He's awaiting trial in state court on that case for his alleged role in a human-trafficking ring that involved at least three women.