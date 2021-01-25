 Skip to main content
Lincoln man sentenced for taking child porn photos of 10-year-old girl at park
Lincoln man sentenced for taking child porn photos of 10-year-old girl at park

A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 35 to 40 years in prison for grabbing at a 10-year-old girl's clothes and taking pornographic photos of her at a Lincoln park in 2019.

Bilal Amin, 39, pleaded no contest to generating child porn. 

Bilal Amin II

Lincoln police said neighbors saw Amin approaching two 10-year-old children on May 13, 2019, at Lakeview Park near Northwest 20th and West Q streets.

Amin grabbed at a girl's shirt and leggings, exposing her chest and genitals, while he took pictures on his phone. The witnesses quickly intervened, and Amin ran, according to police.

They arrested him for it two weeks later after finding him in a traffic stop and finding pornographic photos on his phone. 

He was a registered sex offender because of a previous sexual assault of a child.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced Amin on Thursday. 

