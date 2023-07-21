A 30-year-old Lincoln man who sold heroin that led to a man's overdose death was sentenced Friday to just over nine years in federal prison.

Zachary Northey is being allowed to turn himself in to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to begin serving his sentence on Oct. 18.

"This case obviously involves a tragic situation where a victim overdosed and subsequently died," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Bunjer said in court Friday.

She said on three occasions, Northey had provided heroin to the victim, identified in the plea agreement as Mickey "Mick" Rowe.

"On the third is when he lost his life," Bunjer said.

She said Rowe had overdosed the first two times, but Northey continued to sell to him, a fact she called troubling.

Northey was indicted in 2019 and ultimately pleaded guilty to distributing heroin.

Bunjer said he had sold heroin to Rowe on Nov. 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019 and Jan. 8, 2019, the day before he died.

Early that morning, emergency responders went to a Lincoln home at 2300 Atlas Circle on a report of an overdose on suspected heroin or prescription medication, according to scanner traffic that day.

Rowe, 40, died. In the obituary that followed, family said he had lost his battle with addiction.

Bunjer said Northey has done well on supervision and has successfully completed treatment since then. The government also considered his lack of criminal record in reaching the agreement to a 110-month prison term, nearly five years below the guideline range.

Michael Hansen, of the Federal Public Defender's Office, said before Northey was indicted, he had made a number of bad decisions.

"This court gave him an opportunity to get off of 'bad decision road,' to address his chronic and severe addiction to opioids," he said.

In 28 years as a defense attorney, Hansen said he hadn't seen anyone redeem himself to the extent that Northey has. He applauded him for his work.

Northey turned down a chance to say anything before Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced him to the agreed term. First, he told Northey, while he was using and supplying heroin, he was in a bad spot.

"Bad things happen when that occurs. And of course a tragedy occurred in this case," the judge said.

Obviously, the results were substantial and that's why there would be a substantial prison sentence, Gerrard said. But he also considered the work he's made toward recovery and his lack of prior record.

And he sentenced Northey to nine years and two months in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release.

In May, Eric Sherrod Harris, the man who sold the drugs to Northey, was sentenced to 14 years.

There is no parole in the federal system.

