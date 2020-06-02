Lincoln man sentenced for role in 2018 fatal shooting

In February, Wilson was sentenced to 58 to 70 years in prison for manslaughter and a weapons charge. The same day, Thomas pleaded no contest to being an accessory to the crime and got the three-year maximum.

In court Tuesday, Pollack said Howard didn't have anything to do with the murder and asked for time served, saying Howard's life changed the day of the shooting. He said it was rock bottom for Howard, who stopped using drugs and has been working at a lumberyard as a result.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller said Talbot died as a result of Wilson's actions, but he didn't know that it was fair to say Howard had nothing to do with it.

"It was his firearm that was purchased the day before that was used to kill Mr. Talbot," he said.

Police say it was Howard who bought the .38-caliber Taurus handgun at a Lincoln pawn shop.

Miller said Howard had been running around with Wilson and Thomas, then fled the state with them, though he eventually parted ways with them.

Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn said Howard, who originally faced up to 20 years, had the benefit of a plea agreement that meant the most he could get was three.