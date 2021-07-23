 Skip to main content
Lincoln man sentenced for possessing, intending to sell meth
Lincoln man sentenced for possessing, intending to sell meth

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on methamphetamine charges.

U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Wallace Ray Swaim Jr., 60, on Thursday, according to a news release.

On May 24, 2019, the Lincoln and Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at Swaim's motel room and found a bag containing 72 grams of methamphetamine under the mattress. He was charged with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

Swaim will serve 120 months in federal prison and a 5-year supervised release term related to the crime.

