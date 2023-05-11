A Lincoln man was sentenced to prison Thursday for causing the 2021 death of his neighbor, who fell down the stairs during a scuffle between them caught on video by neighbors through their peephole.

Timothy McPeak, 55, pleaded no contest to manslaughter for causing Luis Noguera Comas' death March 20, 2021 unintentionally during the assault.

That night, Lincoln police were called to a disturbance at an apartment building at 928 E St., where they found Noguera dead in the hallway with injuries to his head so severe officers initially thought he had been shot.

An autopsy showed the 76-year-old Lincoln man had died of a broken neck.

On Thursday, Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Matthew Meyerle said the 2,400 pages of police reports on the incident reveal the situation was substantially more complicated than initially described.

He said Noguera, McPeak's upstairs neighbor, had been the initial aggressor. He had come to McPeak's door with a knife that night yelling and pointed the knife in McPeak's direction when he opened the door.

McPeak yelled at him and slammed the door, but Noguera came back and started banging on his door again.

McPeak told police Noguera backed up the stairs with the knife and he grabbed the knife and broke it, then tripped him up the stairs.

"And then he fell." he said.

Prosecutors said that during the struggle, McPeak appeared to pull Noguera head-first down the stairs.

There was a dent in the drywall where his head had hit the wall.

"While certainly Mr. Noguera's death, as all acknowledge, was very tragic, it does appear that it came out of a mutual physical confrontation between these two men," Meyerle said.

Neighbors heard what was going on and recorded 11 short videos through the peephole of their door. In it, he said, McPeak could be seen immediately asking neighbors to call for help for Noguera.

"Mr. McPeak certainly feels a great deal of remorse that this incident resulted in Mr. Noguera's death and certainly wishes that he could go back and make some different decisions and change what happened that night," Meyerle said.

He said McPeak struggles with mental health conditions and a progressive neurologic disorder severely impacting his daily life.

McPeak said he earlier wanted to be released from the Lincoln Regional Center — where he was held for a competency evaluation before being returned to jail — so he could recover on his own. But he knows now he can't do it on his own.

"I need help and I need it as soon as possible," he said.

Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret called it a serious matter where someone lost their life. And McPeak had a history of assaultive behavior on his record.

Probation, she said, would depreciate the seriousness of the crime. And she sentenced him to eight to 10 years in prison.

