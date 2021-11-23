 Skip to main content
Lincoln man sentenced for fatal shooting in alley last year
Lincoln man sentenced for fatal shooting in alley last year

  Updated
Ryan Long trial, 10.6

Ryan Long testifies in his own defense during his trial for the murder of Michael Whitemagpie on Oct. 6. He was found guilty of manslaughter.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A 31-year-old Lincoln man learned Tuesday he will have to serve nearly 30 years in prison for shooting a man to death in an alley last year after a night of drinking and gambling turned into a fight between them. 

"The reality is is that Mr. Long has killed a man," Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson said in announcing the sentence, prompting some of his family to storm out of the courtroom. 

Ryan G. Long

Ryan G. Long

In October, a jury found Long guilty of manslaughter and use of a firearm to commit a felony for the shooting death of Michael Whitemagpie in an alley near 33rd and T streets before sunrise May 23, 2020.

The state had argued it was first-degree murder. Long argued it was self-defense. The jury rejected both, ultimately finding him guilty of manslaughter, a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel.

Early that morning, Long shot at Whitemagpie 16 times at close range, then drove away, leaving him to die in the alley. 

Michael Whitemagpie

Michael Whitemagpie

Earlier that night, Whitemagpie had assaulted Long outside a hotel. After they went their separate ways, Long reached out to arrange a meeting to "squash the beef" with the man who was a friend and relative. 

On Tuesday in a courtroom full of supporters on both sides, Long apologized to Whitemagpie's friends and family.

"This whole situation wasn't supposed to happen the way it did," he said. "I can't take it back. I wish I could."

Long said he was way too familiar with the pain and grief and will never forgive himself.

His attorney, Seth Morris, said there was more to Long than what happened, calling him a caring family man who unfortunately made a bad decision.

He said Long went to the alley not intending to use the firearm, but felt his life was in danger. 

"He has to answer for the things that he has done," Morris said, asking for a sentence that would allow Long to get out by the time he's 45. 

On the other side, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charles Byrd said a life was taken by a senseless act. After Long and Whitemagpie had a disagreement at a gambling party, Long arranged for a meeting and went to get his gun.

"Guns are designed for one purpose, and that is to kill," he said.

Byrd said Long had no reason to bring one to the meeting, which was his idea. Whitemagpie hadn't threatened him.

Byrd said Long walked toward Whitemagpie, "then goes for his gun and ambushed Mr. Whitemagpie and shot him in cold blood."

In the end, Nelson said she understood that Long has had a difficult life. His mother died when he was 13, and his brother, Jarvis Long, was killed in 2014. But, the judge said, it's no excuse.

"It was your choice to meet him, and it was your choice to take a gun," she told Long. "None of those choices had to be made."

Nelson said Long has a significant criminal history, particularly when alcohol and guns are intertwined. He pulled a gun on people and robbed them as a teenager, and fired from a moving car in his 20s. 

Whitemagpie would be alive today if Long didn't have a gun, she said.

"But routinely that's what you do. You have a gun, and you use it," Nelson said.

And she sentenced him to 49 to 60 years in prison, which means he could be eligible for parole after 27 years. She gave him another one to three years on a felony DUI charge.

Long has another felony case pending where he's accused of second-degree assault for allegedly shooting a woman in the thigh in November 2019. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

