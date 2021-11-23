Lincoln man sentenced for fatal shooting in alley last year

"This whole situation wasn't supposed to happen the way it did," he said. "I can't take it back. I wish I could."

Long said he was way too familiar with the pain and grief and will never forgive himself.

His attorney, Seth Morris, said there was more to Long than what happened, calling him a caring family man who unfortunately made a bad decision.

He said Long went to the alley not intending to use the firearm, but felt his life was in danger.

"He has to answer for the things that he has done," Morris said, asking for a sentence that would allow Long to get out by the time he's 45.

On the other side, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charles Byrd said a life was taken by a senseless act. After Long and Whitemagpie had a disagreement at a gambling party, Long arranged for a meeting and went to get his gun.

"Guns are designed for one purpose, and that is to kill," he said.

Byrd said Long had no reason to bring one to the meeting, which was his idea. Whitemagpie hadn't threatened him.

Byrd said Long walked toward Whitemagpie, "then goes for his gun and ambushed Mr. Whitemagpie and shot him in cold blood."