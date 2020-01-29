Lincoln man sentenced for crash that killed Cornhusker Marching Band member

Before the judge sentenced him for causing a crash that killed a 20-year-old college student in 2018, Waltrivelish Watson turned to face the young man's family in the back row.
"From the bottom on my heart," Watson said, "I am terribly sorry for your loss."
The 30-year-old Lincoln man was barreling down Nebraska 2 near Robber’s Cave Road at more than double the speed limit Oct. 26, 2018, when he crashed into a Toyota Corolla filled with Cornhusker Marching Band members, killing trumpeter Tyler Butterfield.
Watson, who wasn't under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide last month in a deal with prosecutors.
At his sentencing Wednesday, Watson's attorney, Mark Rappl, argued for probation or, if not, a county jail sentence so he could get work release, keep his job and support his three kids.
"This obviously was an accident. It was obviously a preventable accident, and Mr. Watson's driving behavior caused the accident. However, there was certainly no intent on Mr. Watson's behalf to hurt or kill Mr. Butterfield," he said.
Rappl said not a day goes by that Watson doesn't think about the crash and what his actions led to.
Witnesses described his car as "flying down the road” before it collided with Jenna McCoy’s Toyota, which had pulled out across Nebraska 2.
Butterfield died at the scene.
The 2016 Norfolk High School graduate and the others in the Corolla had just left a pep band performance at Blue Blood Brewing Co. the night before a Husker home game.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said while Watson has expressed remorse and apologized to the family, he's also minimized his own actions.
She said on the day of the crash, he estimated his speed at around 45 mph, the speed limit. But investigators used data from an airbag control module in his Dodge Charger to determine he had been going 92 mph just 3 seconds before the crash and 59 mph at the time of the impact.
Pruess said Watson brought about this series of events, forever changing the lives of Butterfield's family and friends.
She asked for the maximum three-year sentence and 15-year license revocation.
In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte said he thinks Watson has been remorseful and has suffered the consequences of his actions. But this was not a momentary lapse in judgment.
He said people need to know they can't do what Watson did.
"Quite frankly, you are old enough to know better," the judge said, sending Watson to prison for two years and revoking his license for seven years.
