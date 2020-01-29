Lincoln man sentenced for crash that killed Cornhusker Marching Band member

Butterfield died at the scene.

The 2016 Norfolk High School graduate and the others in the Corolla had just left a pep band performance at Blue Blood Brewing Co. the night before a Husker home game.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said while Watson has expressed remorse and apologized to the family, he's also minimized his own actions.

She said on the day of the crash, he estimated his speed at around 45 mph, the speed limit. But investigators used data from an airbag control module in his Dodge Charger to determine he had been going 92 mph just 3 seconds before the crash and 59 mph at the time of the impact.

Pruess said Watson brought about this series of events, forever changing the lives of Butterfield's family and friends.

She asked for the maximum three-year sentence and 15-year license revocation.

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte said he thinks Watson has been remorseful and has suffered the consequences of his actions. But this was not a momentary lapse in judgment.

He said people need to know they can't do what Watson did.