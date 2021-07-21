Lincoln man sentenced for attempted murder in Grand Island last year

Johnson offered an apology of sorts, saying it "really hurts" to see Zierke in the shape he is now.

"I feel like the whole thing was caused by him, and I was mad at him for a long time, angry with him," he said.

Now, Johnson said he regrets what happened.

"I wish I could take it back. I'm not trying to make excuses or anything for what happened. The whole situation was a mess. I shouldn't have been there in the first place. I had no reason for being there," he said.

In the end, Hall County District Court Judge John Marsh said Johnson's record was fairly substantial but not extensive in violent conduct before this. But he also considered that the gunshot wound had devastating consequences to Zierke.

And he meted out the sentence.

In an affidavit for Johnson's arrest, Grand Island police said a 911 call sent them to Sycamore Street and Oklahoma Avenue, where they found Zierke lying in the street.

He'd been shot once in the head.

Law enforcement quickly started looking for a red SUV that witnesses had seen speeding away with the suspected shooter in the back seat, according to scanner traffic.