Lincoln man sentenced for 6-hour crime spree stealing cars and crashing them

A 28-year-old Lincoln man got prison time Tuesday for a more than six-hour crime spree a year ago where he stole three vehicles and slammed into the back of a fire truck and head-on into a police cruiser.

Hieu Nguyen, who has mental health and substance-abuse issues, has very little recollection of that day, according to his attorney, Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Tim Eppler.

Eppler said Nguyen was in a bad place, but it was out of Nguyen's character, and he understands that his behavior was completely unacceptable.

On Feb. 11, 2021, police took the first call shortly after 3 p.m. to Silver Ridge Road, near 70th and A streets.

A 79-year-old man had driven up to see a Dodge Dakota stuck in a snowdrift near his home and went to help dig him out. Though it hadn't been reported yet, Nguyen had just stolen the truck from 68th and A.

As the good Samaritan tried to dig him out, Nguyen jumped out and started to take off with his Volkswagen Jetta, dragging the man a short distance as he tried to reach for the wheel to stop him.

Then, close to 9 p.m., Nguyen, still in the Jetta, ran a red light at 84th and Adams and crashed into two vehicles, ultimately sending two people to the hospital, one with a broken pelvis, according to Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Tara Parpart.

When an 82-year-old man came upon the scene and stopped to help, Nguyen took off with his Jeep Grand Cherokee, only to return and smash into the back of a Lincoln Fire & Rescue engine.

Police started to pursue but ended the chase out of concern for public safety.

A half hour later, Nguyen popped up at 25th and M streets. As officers caught up to the Jeep, Nguyen sped away, slamming the Jeep head-on into a police cruiser, injuring an officer and disabling both vehicles.

Police ultimately broke out the rear window of the Jeep and used a Taser on Nguyen to remove him from the Jeep.

Nguyen later pleaded no contest to attempted robbery, assault on an officer using a vehicle, attempted theft, leaving the scene of injury accident and obstructing a police officer, all felonies but the last.

Parpart called Nguyen a danger to society as well as himself.

"It does appear that the only time he really isn't violating the law is when he's in custody," she said.

District Judge Andrew Jacobsen gave Nguyen 10 to 13 years in prison on the charges, saying he hoped that Nguyen could get a handle on his mental health and substance abuse issues because "what happened here, it's just a disaster."

