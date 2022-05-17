 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man sent threatening texts, shot self in foot, police say

  • 0

A 51-year-old Lincoln man shot himself in the foot after driving to another man's house and sending threatening text messages to the man and his own wife, police said in court records.

Paul Meder was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, a felony, after an ongoing dispute with his wife and a 50-year-old man who lives nearby ended with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, Lincoln Police Sgt. Tu Tran said in the affidavit for Meder's arrest.

Paul Meder

Meder

Meder left his house, near 37th Street and Sheridan Boulevard, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a "heated argument" with his wife over the 50-year-old man, Tran said in the affidavit.

Minutes later, Meder sent his wife a photo of the man's house, and she later told police Meder had threatened to beat and shoot the man before taking his own life, Tran said.

A short time later, though, Meder texted his wife and said he had shot himself in the foot, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police confiscated the firearm, Tran said.

People are also reading…

The next day, police arrested Meder at his parents' house and took him to the Lancaster County jail. He paid $3,500 to be released on bond Monday afternoon.

Teen critically injured in crash northeast of Lincoln, state patrol says
Watch now: Nobody injured in Amazon truck fire that forced Interstate 80 to close
Former Lancaster County police dog dies unexpectedly after retirement
+1 
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New hospital struggles without pandemic aid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News