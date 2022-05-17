Lincoln man sent threatening texts, shot self in foot, police say

A 51-year-old Lincoln man shot himself in the foot after driving to another man's house and sending threatening text messages to the man and his own wife, police said in court records.

Paul Meder was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, a felony, after an ongoing dispute with his wife and a 50-year-old man who lives nearby ended with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, Lincoln Police Sgt. Tu Tran said in the affidavit for Meder's arrest.

Meder left his house, near 37th Street and Sheridan Boulevard, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a "heated argument" with his wife over the 50-year-old man, Tran said in the affidavit.

Minutes later, Meder sent his wife a photo of the man's house, and she later told police Meder had threatened to beat and shoot the man before taking his own life, Tran said.

A short time later, though, Meder texted his wife and said he had shot himself in the foot, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police confiscated the firearm, Tran said.

The next day, police arrested Meder at his parents' house and took him to the Lancaster County jail. He paid $3,500 to be released on bond Monday afternoon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.