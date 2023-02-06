A 56-year-old Lincoln man was defrauded out of $350,000 after scammers invited him to join a cryptocurrency group chat before convincing him to hand over the money as a purported investment opportunity, according to police.

The man told police that he began communicating with a cryptocurrency trader in early December before he joined a crypto-centered group chat on Telegram, an encrypted instant messaging service.

Once in the group chat, the 56-year-old completed several successful crypto trades that yielded a profit before the group chat's participants encouraged him to invest more money to increase his return, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The man complied and invested an additional $300,000, but soon was notified that his account was under audit, Vollmer said.

The group chat's administrators told the man he could unlock his account if he added additional funds, so he poured in another $50,000, Vollmer said.

The administrator then told the 56-year-old to invest even more money. Instead, he reported the situation to police Friday.

An investigation into the fraud is ongoing.

