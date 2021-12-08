 Skip to main content
Lincoln man scammed out of $13,000 after calling fake customer service line
More Americans that you would guess are being scammed. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Scam Spotter.

A 66-year-old Lincoln man who was having trouble accessing his online stock trading account is out $13,000 after he called a fake customer service line that connected him with hackers instead of helpers. 

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said the man had first tried to contact the trading company's provided customer service number, but when he didn't get through, he searched the internet for an alternate number. 

When he called the number, a man on the other end of the line instructed him to download AnyDesk, an application that allows computers to be accessed remotely. 

After he had downloaded the app and provided information to the man on the phone, Spilker said the man got an email informing him that his account password had been changed and all of his stocks had been sold. 

An investigation into the fraud is ongoing. 

