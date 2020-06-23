Lincoln man says he was robbed in broad daylight in alley near Union College

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 36-year-old Lincoln man told police that he was robbed in broad daylight Monday while walking up to his home near Union College.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the 3800 block of South 48th Street at 1 p.m. on the man's report that three men had approached him in the alley, one with a handgun, and demanded money.

The 36-year-old man said he dropped his phone and a short scuffle followed between him and two of the thieves. They ultimately left with his phone and drove off, but not before pointing the gun at the victim's wife in their car and threatening to shoot her, Spilker said.

The man was left with minor bruises and scrapes, she said.

Spilker asked anyone with information to contact police.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

