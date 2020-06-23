You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man says he was robbed in broad daylight in alley near Union College
Lincoln man says he was robbed in broad daylight in alley near Union College

A 36-year-old Lincoln man told police that he was robbed in broad daylight Monday while walking up to his home near Union College.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the 3800 block of South 48th Street at 1 p.m. on the man's report that three men had approached him in the alley, one with a handgun, and demanded money.

The 36-year-old man said he dropped his phone and a short scuffle followed between him and two of the thieves. They ultimately left with his phone and drove off, but not before pointing the gun at the victim's wife in their car and threatening to shoot her, Spilker said. 

Lincoln man shows up at hospital with stab wound; police called

The man was left with minor bruises and scrapes, she said. 

Spilker asked anyone with information to contact police.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

