Lincoln man’s home security alert led to discovery of break-in
Lincoln man’s home security alert led to discovery of break-in

A 40-year-old Lincoln man out of town learned he was the victim of a costly home break-in thanks to an alert on his home security system.

Sgt. Angela Sands said the man told police Thursday morning that he asked his sister to check his home near Cotner Boulevard and R Street and she discovered the home had been broken into and several items had been stolen.

She said video surveillance showed two men had forced their way into the home and stole two safes, a computer, two televisions and two vehicles for a total loss of $15,670.

Both vehicles were abandoned and since have been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police logo 2014
