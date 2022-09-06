Lincoln man robbed of car, wallet at gunpoint while at laundromat, police say

A 26-year-old man who was washing his clothes at a central Lincoln laundromat early Monday morning was robbed at gunpoint of his phone, wallet and car keys, according to police.

The two men responsible — one of whom was armed with a handgun, the man reported — fled the scene in the 26-year-old's 2015 Kia Optima after pulling off the robbery near 27th and F streets at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The victim told police he was using the laundromat attached to the U-Stop when the men approached him, struck him with the gun and demanded his belongings. He did not suffer serious injuries in the altercation, Vollmer said.

Police are seeking the 2015 Kia, the license plate number of which is VGG431.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.