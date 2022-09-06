 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man robbed of car, wallet at gunpoint while at laundromat, police say

  • 0

A 26-year-old man who was washing his clothes at a central Lincoln laundromat early Monday morning was robbed at gunpoint of his phone, wallet and car keys, according to police.

The two men responsible  one of whom was armed with a handgun, the man reported  fled the scene in the 26-year-old's 2015 Kia Optima after pulling off the robbery near 27th and F streets at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The victim told police he was using the laundromat attached to the U-Stop when the men approached him, struck him with the gun and demanded his belongings. He did not suffer serious injuries in the altercation, Vollmer said.

Police are seeking the 2015 Kia, the license plate number of which is VGG431.

People are also reading…

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Watch now: One person in critical condition, three others hospitalized after Labor Day crash in northeast Lincoln
Hunter sentenced in federal court for violations in Nebraska
Report of double-fatality crash leads Pawnee County deputies to Utah felon, authorities say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Truss appointed as Britain's PM, Johnson bows out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News