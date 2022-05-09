 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man ripped backpack from 55-year-old woman's walker, police say

A 24-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with robbery after he held the door open for a 55-year-old woman who uses a walker before ripping her wallet and backpack away, police said in court records.

The alleged robbery occurred at about 7:30 p.m. March 18 as the woman left her apartment near 20th and A streets, Lincoln Police Officer Matthew Fisher said in an affidavit for Anthony Mixan's arrest.

Anthony Mixan

Mixan

After the woman walked through the door and out onto a porch, Mixan walked to the side of her and grabbed the wallet and backpack that were attached to her walker, pulling the items, the walker and the woman across the porch, Fisher said in the affidavit.

A camera on the porch captured the incident on video.

Mixan, the boyfriend of an acquaintance who had stayed at the woman's apartment, made off with about $800 in cash and the woman's car title, Fisher said.

Police contacted Mixan on Thursday at the Lancaster County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges, and arrested him on suspicion of robbery.

