Lincoln man riding a bike with no light leads to drug arrest, police say

Police arrested a 42-year-old Lincoln man just before 2 a.m. Tuesday after he ran from an officer who stopped to talk to him because he was riding his bike without a light.

Officer Erin Spilker said police ended up finding 20 grams of methamphetamine, in 10 small bags, in David Haney’s backpack.

She said Haney was stopped in the area of 23rd and Q streets, after crossing O Street without a light on his bike. While the officer was checking with dispatch if Haney had any outstanding warrants, he took off running, Spilker said.

She said the officer caught up with Haney and, with the help of a bystander, took him to the ground. But Haney allegedly continued to struggle and reached for his pocket, where there was a pocket knife. The officer was able to get the bystander and the knife away from Haney, who was arrested when other officers came to help, Spilker said.

She said in his backpack police found a box with 10 separate plastic bags with 2 grams of meth in each, drug paraphernalia and a 5-inch, fixed-blade knife.

