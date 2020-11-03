Lincoln man restrained 38-year-old who broke into his home, had medical episode and died, police say

Lincoln police say they are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man who broke into a home in the 500 block of North 35th Street just before 1 p.m. Monday.

Officer Erin Spilker said several people had called about a man, Brandon Ziemelis, trespassing through yards and stumbling around. When police got there they learned he had entered a home and was fighting with the homeowner.

Spilker said the first officer to arrive saw the homeowner, a 40-year-old man, restraining Ziemelis on the floor in the basement of the home.

As officers started to handcuff him, Ziemelis began to experience a medical episode, Spilker said.

The officer immediately called for emergency medical assistance and started CPR, continuing it with a second officer who arrived until Lincoln Fire & Rescue got there and took over life-saving efforts.

Spilker said Ziemelis died at a Lincoln hospital at 2:30 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of his death.

She said the case is being investigated as an in-custody death and will be reviewed by a grand jury.

Neither officer has been placed on administrative leave.