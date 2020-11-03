Lincoln man restrained 38-year-old who broke into his home, had medical episode and died, police say

Lincoln police say they are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man who broke into a home in the 500 block of North 35th Street just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Officer Erin Spilker said several people had called about a man, Brandon Ziemelis, trespassing through yards and stumbling around. When police got there they learned he had entered a home and was fighting with the homeowner.
Spilker said the first officer to arrive saw the homeowner, a 40-year-old man, restraining Ziemelis on the floor in the basement of the home.
As officers started to handcuff him, Ziemelis began to experience a medical episode, Spilker said.
The officer immediately called for emergency medical assistance and started CPR, continuing it with a second officer who arrived until Lincoln Fire & Rescue got there and took over life-saving efforts.
Spilker said Ziemelis died at a Lincoln hospital at 2:30 p.m.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of his death.
She said the case is being investigated as an in-custody death and will be reviewed by a grand jury.
Neither officer has been placed on administrative leave.
Spilker said the homeowner told police he had heard his children yelling from the yard, then saw a stranger come in and close the door behind him, with an ice scraper-like object in his hands.
The homeowner said he confronted the man, Ziemelis, about what he was doing and Ziemelis swung the object at him. He then struck Ziemelis in the face several times before restraining him until police arrived.
Ziemelis was released from prison two months ago on post release supervision on methamphetamine charges out of Lancaster County.
