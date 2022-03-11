Lincoln man responsible for distribution of 11 pounds of meth sentenced to federal prison

A 26-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for conspiring to sell more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine in the Lincoln area in 2019.

Enrique Abarca was found guilty at trial in December of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with two prior serious drug felonies.

United States District Judge John Gerrard sentenced him Thursday to the prison time, plus 10 years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp said Abarca had prior convictions for delivery of methamphetamine in Platte County in 2016 and conspiracy to deliver cocaine in Dodge County in 2017.

As a result of the prior convictions, he faced a statutory minimum sentence of 25 years.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

