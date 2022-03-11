 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man responsible for distribution of 11 pounds of meth sentenced to federal prison

  • Updated
  • 0

A 26-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for conspiring to sell more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine in the Lincoln area in 2019.

Enrique Abarca was found guilty at trial in December of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with two prior serious drug felonies.

United States District Judge John Gerrard sentenced him Thursday to the prison time, plus 10 years of supervised release.

Watch now: LPS study on media literacy garners national attention
At-home death of Lincoln fire inspector considered to be in line of duty, officials say

There is no parole in the federal system.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp said Abarca had prior convictions for delivery of methamphetamine in Platte County in 2016 and conspiracy to deliver cocaine in Dodge County in 2017.

As a result of the prior convictions, he faced a statutory minimum sentence of 25 years.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

People are also reading…

Courts logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin calls sanctions on Russia act of economic war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News