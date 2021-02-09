 Skip to main content
Lincoln man reports gun stolen from his pickup
Lincoln man reports gun stolen from his pickup

A 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun was reported stolen Saturday from a parking lot near 84th and Holdrege streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 40-year-old man told police someone had gotten into his Ford F-150 overnight in the 8600 block of Lexington Avenue and stole the gun from the center console. He thought his pickup was locked, but there were no signs of forced entry. 

The firearm hasn't yet been recovered. Spilker asked anyone with information about it to contact police. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

