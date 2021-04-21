 Skip to main content
Lincoln man reports carjacking downtown, police say
A 28-year-old waved down Lincoln police downtown early Tuesday saying that someone rear-ended him, then stole his car when he got out to check for damage.

It happened at 17th and O streets at about 1 a.m., Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said the victim waved down the officer two blocks away at Antelope Valley Creek Parkway to report what just happened.

He told police when he got out, the driver who hit his Honda Accord got out and was argumentative, held up a knife and told his passenger to steal the car.

Spilker said the 28-year-old ran from the scene. His Honda later was found at the U-Stop on 21st and K streets, half a mile away, with $1,000 damage to the rear from the crash.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News