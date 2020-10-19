Lincoln man reports car keys and phone stolen during assault outside house party

A 22-year-old man with injuries to his face told police he was beaten by a group of men outside a house party Saturday night.

He ultimately was able to get away, but his phone and car keys were missing, Officer Erin Spilker said.

He reported the assault to police Sunday at 2 p.m., after he had returned to the area of the party near North 33rd Street to look for his red 2014 Ford Taurus.

It was gone and believed stolen.

Spilker said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.

