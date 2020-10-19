Lincoln man reports car keys and phone stolen during assault outside house party

A 22-year-old man with injuries to his face told police he was beaten by a group of men outside a house party Saturday night.
He ultimately was able to get away, but his phone and car keys were missing, Officer Erin Spilker said.
He reported the assault to police Sunday at 2 p.m., after he had returned to the area of the party near North 33rd Street to look for his red 2014 Ford Taurus.
It was gone and believed stolen.
Spilker said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.
Nebraska cold cases
Patricia Webb
Tina McMenamin
Ali Saleh Al-Saidi
Gina Bos
Ann Marie Kelley
Carl Bittner
K.K. Kody
Christi Nichols
Donald Bennett
Ernestine Ruschy
Eugene McGuire
Jay Durnil
Mary Heese
Gregory Moore
Irvin Settje
Jason Remsen
Jason Vesper
Brian Walker
Arthur Morley
Jay Blockson
Jeanne Kassebaum
William, Bernice and Barbara Peak
Jeffrey Snoddy
Joy Blanchard
Demetrius Simpson
Julie Derrick
Leah Rowlands
Letha Harley
Mary Cabral
Mary Cronin
Merlin Mosel
Mitchell Simon
Patrick Vostades
Rebecca Williams
Richard Chadek
Richard Lessley
Robert Beaudoin
Robert Heelan
Rudolfo Flores
Russell McKnight
Sandy Green
Sarah Neal
Tyrone Banister
Waddell Robinson
Charles Hanks
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.