Lincoln man reports being robbed of his wallet, phone and car

Lincoln police say a 33-year-old man reported being robbed at gunpoint just before 4 a.m. Thursday near 30th and E streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said the man told police he was parked in front of a home after dropping off two female friends when a man came out with one of the women and a white SUV pulled up behind him.

The man got into the passenger seat, pointed a gun at him and demanded everything he had. Spilker said the victim told police he handed over his wallet and phone and was struck on the face with the gun.

The 33-year-old man said he made several attempts before ultimately being able to get away and run to a nearby gas station to call police. His 2005 white Toyota Camry was gone when police went to check the area.

Spilker said it appeared to be a targeted incident.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

