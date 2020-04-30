You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man reports being robbed of his wallet, phone and car
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man reports being robbed of his wallet, phone and car

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say a 33-year-old man reported being robbed at gunpoint just before 4 a.m. Thursday near 30th and E streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said the man told police he was parked in front of a home after dropping off two female friends when a man came out with one of the women and a white SUV pulled up behind him.

The man got into the passenger seat, pointed a gun at him and demanded everything he had. Spilker said the victim told police he handed over his wallet and phone and was struck on the face with the gun.

The 33-year-old man said he made several attempts before ultimately being able to get away and run to a nearby gas station to call police. His 2005 white Toyota Camry was gone when police went to check the area.

Spilker said it appeared to be a targeted incident.

Feds allege 21-year-old Lincoln man posted about selling drugs on Snapchat
Lawsuit claims UNL, athletic department protect Huskers accused of sexual assault
Lincoln man who drunkenly burglarized church, left it in disarray, given chance at treatment

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News