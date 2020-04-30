Lincoln man reports being robbed of his wallet, phone and car

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Lincoln police say a 33-year-old man reported being robbed at gunpoint just before 4 a.m. Thursday near 30th and E streets.
Officer Erin Spilker said the man told police he was parked in front of a home after dropping off two female friends when a man came out with one of the women and a white SUV pulled up behind him.
The man got into the passenger seat, pointed a gun at him and demanded everything he had. Spilker said the victim told police he handed over his wallet and phone and was struck on the face with the gun.
The 33-year-old man said he made several attempts before ultimately being able to get away and run to a nearby gas station to call police. His 2005 white Toyota Camry was gone when police went to check the area.
Spilker said it appeared to be a targeted incident.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: POOL, JAIRIUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/29/2000 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 15:29:28 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: PENCE, LAURA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/02/1991 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 14:26:34 Charges:
CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: TAIT, PATRICK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/14/1986 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 12:54:23 Charges:
VIOLATE FOREIGN PROTECT ORDER - PRIOR (F4) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: DEBOER, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/28/1990 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 12:02:04 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: ISAAC, DERRICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/29/1956 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 09:04:10 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: LAUE, JERRY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/01/1996 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 23:39:25 Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $0-500 (M3) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) ARSON,3RD DEGUNDER $500 DAMAGE (M2) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG, REQ TO LEAVE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: GONZALEZ, JUAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 06/23/1986 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 23:31:39 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: PHIMVONGSA, KHAOPHONE Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 10/22/1979 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 22:32:43 Charges:
STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: JONES, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/07/1980 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 19:27:53 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: SEXTON, SCOTT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/09/1974 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 19:18:51 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: LEE, BRYAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/10/1970 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 18:24:35 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) THEFT OF SERVICES $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ OFF (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 MISD(M3) (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) THEFT OF SERVICES $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ OFF (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: MAYNARD, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/07/1991 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 17:02:50 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: BREWER, SHAWNTE Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 05/12/1988 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 15:35:25 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: WILSON, STEVEN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 11/02/1988 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 12:14:42 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: HUDSON, SHANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/14/1961 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 09:30:25 Charges:
3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) DUI-ALCOHOL-1ST OFF (MW) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: HIGGINS, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/09/1974 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 21:36:48 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: ALMERY, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/13/1986 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 21:30:10 Charges:
DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: CORTEZ, BRYON Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/15/1992 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 15:01:16 Charges:
DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/.08, 1ST> .15 BLOOD (M) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: WIE, GOANAR Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 03/14/1994 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 14:44:54
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: CONOVER, JONATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/03/1972 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 14:41:37 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-30-2020
Last, First Name: EARLEWINE, BRIAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/14/1960 Booking Time: 04/27/2020 / 14:21:03 Charges:
POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.