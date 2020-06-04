Lincoln man, registered sex offender, accused of sending 11-year-old girl lewd messages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies jailed a 34-year-old registered sex offender Wednesday on suspicion of enticing a child.

James Thomas Lewis was arrested at his Lincoln home Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said deputies took a report Tuesday night from a family in Hickman, concerned about lewd and obscene messages that they said Lewis had been sending their 11-year-old daughter over social media.

He said investigators developed probable cause to believe that Lewis was violating the child enticement law, and they arrested him at his apartment at 25th and W streets.

Duncan said Lewis is a registered sex offender. In 2015, Lewis was convicted of third-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted possession of child pornography.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

